Photos: Hossaini’s mourning flag raised on the dome of Kazamayn holy shrines

SHAFAQNA- With the beginning of the mourning time for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S), the flag of mourning for the martyrs of Karbala was raised on the dome of Kazemayn holy shrines.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

