Razavi Holy Shrine Held the Historical Ritual of Salaat

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: The historical ritual of Salaat was held in the Razavi Holy Shrine, on the occasion of the mourning days of Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S.).
Every year, the Salaat ceremony is held on the first day of the Month of Muharram on mourning days of Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (A.S.) in the presence of servants of the Razavi Holy Shrine.
Salaat is one of the ritual ceremonies of the Razavi Holy Shrine that begins on the first day of Muharram one hour after sunrise and lasts for 35 minutes opposite to the Fulad window in the Inqilab Islami courtyard. The performers of the Salat ceremony, attending in one of the minarets at a courtyard of the holy shrine, read a passage containing two clauses of the poems of Mohtasham Kashani.
28 panegyrists and servants of the Holy shrine of Ali ibn Musa Al-Reza (A.S.) can take part in the ceremony attending the minarets of the Inqilab, 34 individuals in the minarets of the Jumhuri Islami courtyard, and 28 in the minarets of the Goharshad Mosque.
