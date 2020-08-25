Iraqi PM & King of Jordan discussed bilateral relations and situation in the region

SHAFAQNA- The Prime Minister of Iraq and the King of Jordan discussed the relations between the two countries, the most important common issues and the developments in the region.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, arrived in the Jordanian capital Amman this afternoon (Tuesday) to attend a trilateral meeting with “Abdullah II”, the king of this country and “Abdel Fattah al-Sisi” the president of Egypt.

Al-Kazemi was officially welcomed by Abdullah II and Hussein bin Abdullah, the Crown Prince of Jordan, when he arrived at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, and then the two sides talked to each other in a bilateral meeting.

During their meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister and the King of Jordan discussed the relations between the two countries, the most important common issues and the developments in the region.

Abdullah II and al-Kazemi, while examining regional developments and regional and international efforts in the fight against terrorism, stressed the strong relationship between Amman and Baghdad and the desire of both sides to strengthen it in different fields and continued coordination and consultation on various issues.

The King of Jordan stressed the need to activate bilateral agreements in various fields to advance economic relations, especially in the fields of energy and electricity, and increase in trade, noted that his country supports Iraq in order to strengthen its security and stability, protect its territorial integrity and political independence, and counter efforts to interfere in its internal affairs.

Meanwhile, al-Kazemi, Abdullah II and al-Sisi are scheduled to attend a tripartite meeting, which is the third joint meeting of Iraqi, Jordanian and Egyptian leaders in two years, and focus on strengthening economic, trade and investment cooperation and partnership between the three countries, and examine the most important issues in the region and strengthen security and stability in it.

The first tripartite summit was held in Cairo in March last year with the participation of the King of Jordan, the President of Egypt, and Adil Abdul-Mahdi, the former Prime Minister of Iraq, and New York City hosted the second summit in September of that year with the presence of Abdullah II, al-Sisi, and Iraqi President Barham Salih.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English