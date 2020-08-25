Iran, IAEA open new chapter of cooperation

Speaking at a presser after the meeting, Salehi said, “Our conversation today was constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities, and we will fulfill our commitments.”

“A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start.”

Rafael Grossi said he will not allow any interferences in the agency’s affairs during his tenure.

Noting that the IAEA holds separate relationships with each country and no third country can affect the nuclear watchdog’s relations with others, he said, Iran and IAEA hold important ties. I guarantee that there is no influence in the agency, but there is pressure.

He hailed “the constructive cooperation” between Iran and the IAEA, adding, “There are some questions that need more transparency, and that is why I came here today”, Mehr News agency reported.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening on his first visit to the country since taking office in December to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.