Rohingya Muslims mark genocide anniversary

SHAFAQNA- More than 1 million Rohingya Muslims marked 3rd anniversary of genocide on Tuesday.

In solidarity, they held silent protests throughout their sprawling camps, which have been cut off from the rest of their host nation due to the coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions on their gatherings.

With Rohingya refugees recognizing “Genocide Remembrance Day” in silence and with prayers inside their rickety homes, the area bore a deserted look, with shops and the usually teeming tea stalls closed as heavy rain also pounded the region.

The persecution of Rohingya Muslims is one of the worst humanitarian tragedies of our time, but it is also the most overlooked. The Rohingya, described by the U.N. as one of the most mistreated communities in the world, have been facing systematic state aggression in the northern Rakhine state of Myanmar since the early 1970s, DailySabah reported.