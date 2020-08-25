Qatari FM: Our position on Lebanon is firm

SHAFAQNA- The Qatari Foreign Minister left for Lebanon today (Tuesday) during a one-day visit.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Than, who traveled to Lebanon to coordinate the delivery of his country’s aid to Lebanon after the explosion of the port of Beirut, while expressing his country’s solidarity with Lebanon, said Qatar’s position on Beirut is firm.

He continued: Qatar was one of the first countries to provide aid to Lebanon. The Emir of Qatar’s instructions to investigate projects damaged by the blast are quite clear, and we are on the verge of reviewing the reconstruction of public schools in cooperation with UNICEF, and the reconstruction of some damaged hospitals.

After meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace, the Qatari Foreign Minister stressed the need for reforms that are in Lebanon’s interest and not as a result of foreign pressure.

The Qatari Foreign Minister arrived at Beirut’s Rafik al-Hariri Airport today at the head of a delegation.

