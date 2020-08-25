Iranian, French FMs discuss JCPOA, Beirut developments

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/157326552.jpg 676 1024 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-25 20:13:512020-08-25 20:13:51Iranian, French FMs discuss JCPOA, Beirut developments
SHAFAQNA- IRNA:Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed the latest situation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the situation in Lebanon’s capital in a telephone conversation.
Zarif and Le Drian held the telephone conversation on Monday evening.
During the phone talk, the Iranian and French foreign ministers exchanged views on the issues related to bilateral relations, the latest developments of the JCPOA, and the situation in Lebanon after the recent blast in Beirut’s port.
