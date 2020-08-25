Iran, Russia underline helping Syria’s constitutional committee

During a meeting on the sidelines of Astana Trend talks in Geneva on Monday, Khaji and Lavrentiev emphasized the need for further consultations for successful mission of the Syrian constitutional committee.

The two sides pointed to the developments in the Syrian constituional committee and its third meeting which is underway due to the efforts by the three guarantor states of Astana talks (Iran, Russia and Turkey) and UN secretary general’s special envoy in Syria, as well as the Syrian sides, and voiced their support for continuation and success of the work of the Syrian constitutioanl committee.

Khaji while referring to the success of the Astana trend talks underscored the need for exchange of views and cooperation among the guarantor states.

Lavrentiev, for his part, pointed to the effective role Astana talks in resolving the Syrian crisis, and reiterated the need for holding a summit in Tehran and prior to that an expert meeting in Nur Sultan, capital city of Kazakhstan.

The two sides stressed the necessity for further consultations for success of Syrian constitutional committee.