Muharram mourning programs in Switzerland

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) Islamic Cultural Center in Switzerland has organized Muharram mourning programs.

The center said due to the coronavirus restrictions, the programs are held with the participation of only 40 people, 18 women and 22 men.

Those willing to attend the programs should register at the center.

The one hour programs are held an hour before the evening prayers every night.

Minors and those with illnesses are not allowed to attend the programs.

As the first center of Shia Muslims in Switzerland, the Ahlul-Bayt (AS) Islamic Cultural Center started its activities in 1998.

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the Sayyid-ul-Shuhada (master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar.

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Moaweya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.