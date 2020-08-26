Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 05:16 |ID: 164922 | Print

Video: IMAM at home, Muharram 6th

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaiat represets an online programme entitled as “IMAM at home”.

Here is the lecture of Sayyid Muntadher Aljabery about steadfastness in faith on Muharram 6th, 2020

You might also like
The Message of Devotion
Habib Ibn Mudhahir al-Asadi: One of the heroes of at-Taf
Hassan Rouhani's message of gratitude to Iraq for Hosting Arba’een Pilgrims
Ayatollah Khamenei: "Insight is needed more than anything else"
The history of ancient Islamic holiday becoming uniquely Caribbean
Special Majalis for those with hearing impairment in India
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *