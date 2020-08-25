Mahmoud Abbas: Peace will not be achieved through normalization of relations between Israel & Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Palestinian Authority stressed that peace cannot be achieved through the normalization of relations between Israel and the countries of the Arab world.

President of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, met with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this evening (Tuesday) at the headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, referring to the recent agreement between the UAE and Israel, noted that peace will not be achieved through the normalization of relations between the regime and the countries of the Arab world.

Abbas said: “Peace is not achieved by jumping over the Palestinians to the normalization of relations with Arab countries or in the form of the illusion of peace against peace, but it will be done based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab peace plan. This means that a peace agreement must be reached with the Palestinians first.

“Without ending the Israeli occupation of our territory and the Palestinian people achieving their freedom and independence in a country ruled by 1967, there will be no peace, security and stability in our region; We are ready to enter into negotiations under international quadripartite supervision (Committee of the United Nations, the European Union, the United States and Russia to mediate the Israeli-Palestinian peace process) and, if possible, with the participation of other countries,” he continued.

Asking Britain to recognize Palestine, Abbas added: “The time has come for Britain to recognize Palestine, and this will help bring about justice and hope and will establish two-state solution based on the 1967 borders for Palestine and Israel to live in security and peace.”

Meanwhile, the British Consulate in Occupied Jerusalem said in a message on its Twitter account that in a meeting with Abbas, Raab has spoken of the need for cooperation and re-dialogue between the Palestinians and Israel as the only means of achieving a just and permanent peace for both sides.

