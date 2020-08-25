Date :Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 | Time : 21:46 |ID: 164936 | Print

The US Secretary of State arrived in Bahrain as part of his Middle East tour

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The US Secretary of State arrived in Bahrain as part of his Middle East tour following an agreement reached between Israel and the UAE.

Mike Pompeo had previously traveled to occupied Palestine and Sudan.

Pompeo’s Middle East tour has been taken place following an agreement between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations between the two sides.

During his visit, the US Secretary of State seeks to encourage Arab countries to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Israel says killed four along the border with Syria
Analyst: Trump needs to weaken Iran to dominate it
Study: At least 78% of humanitarian aid intended for Palestinians ends up in Israeli coffers
Torture Allegations Expose Sham Reforms in Bahrain
Iraq, Syria, Daesh, PMU Iraq: Reopening of al-Qa'im border crossing with Syria
Palestinian boy is killed in Ramallah
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *