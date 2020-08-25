SHAFAQNA- The US Secretary of State arrived in Bahrain as part of his Middle East tour following an agreement reached between Israel and the UAE.

Mike Pompeo had previously traveled to occupied Palestine and Sudan.

Pompeo’s Middle East tour has been taken place following an agreement between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations between the two sides.

During his visit, the US Secretary of State seeks to encourage Arab countries to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English