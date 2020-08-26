Survivor of Christchurch Mosques attacks: Muslims were not terrorists +Video

SHAFAQNA– Mirwais Waziri, a survivor of the Christchurch Mosques attacks, decided not to read his impact statement and instead had another message to the shooter: “Today, you are called a terrorist. And you proved to the world that I was not, and us as Muslims, were not terrorists.”

