Survivor of Christchurch Mosques attacks: Muslims were not terrorists +Video
SHAFAQNA– Mirwais Waziri, a survivor of the Christchurch Mosques attacks, decided not to read his impact statement and instead had another message to the shooter: “Today, you are called a terrorist. And you proved to the world that I was not, and us as Muslims, were not terrorists.”
“Today, you are called a terrorist. And you proved to the world that I was not, and us as a Muslims, were not terrorists.” pic.twitter.com/mUhTtZNuCF
— Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 25, 2020
