Karbala: Distribution of food baskets among families in need+Photos

SHAFAQNA- With the arrival of Muharram Al-Haram, a delegation from Astan Quds Hussaini, in cooperation with the processions of Karbala, distributed food baskets to the families in need on the outskirts of Karbala.

“Mohammad Abudkeh”, the head of the foreign services department in Astan Quds Hussaini, talked about this matter. He said: “In order to implement the recommendations of the Supreme Religious Authority and Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei, the religious trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini, we distribute food to our brothers on the outskirts of Karbala among needy families.”

Abu Dekeh added: “These baskets contain dry foods such as rice, tomato paste, tea, milk, beans, chickpeas and dates, and its purpose is to encourage the brothers in the procession to follow the instructions of the crisis management team and avoid cooking on the streets.” These measures are taken in order to prevent overcrowding, which leads to the spread of Corona virus (Covid-19) .