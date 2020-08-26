Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 08:26 |ID: 164971 | Print

Karbala: Distribution of food baskets among families in need+Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- With the arrival of Muharram Al-Haram, a delegation from Astan Quds Hussaini, in cooperation with the processions of Karbala, distributed food baskets to the families in need on the outskirts of Karbala.

“Mohammad Abudkeh”, the head of the foreign services department in Astan Quds Hussaini, talked about this matter. He said: “In order to implement the recommendations of the Supreme Religious Authority and Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Karbalaei, the religious trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini, we distribute food to our brothers on the outskirts of Karbala among needy families.”

Abu Dekeh added: “These baskets contain dry foods such as rice, tomato paste, tea, milk, beans, chickpeas and dates, and its purpose is to encourage the brothers in the procession to follow the instructions of the crisis management team and avoid cooking on the streets.” These measures are taken in order to prevent overcrowding, which leads to the spread of Corona virus (Covid-19) .

Read more from Shafaqna:

How are UK mosques adapting in time of COVID-19?

Ban on entering Karbala remains in place

Night-time curfew imposed in Rakhine state

You might also like
Indian pilgrims walk 6000 km to visit Imam Hussain in Karbala
Iraqi PM declares "end of ISIS state of falsehood" after capture of Mosul mosque
Imam al-Husayn (A.S.), the reviver and the savior of Islam
MUHARRAM SERIES - Arrival of Imam Hussain in Karbala
Iran has found real regional allies for first time
Self Empowerment A Key Component of the Message of Ashura 2nd Speech by Sayed Jafar Qazwini
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *