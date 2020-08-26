Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 11:30 |ID: 164984 | Print

US: Ilhan Omar’s tweet on healthcare during Corona pandemic

SHAFAQNA- In the richest country in the world, it’s an outrage to not guarantee healthcare for all — especially during a pandemic.

