US: Ilhan Omar’s tweet on healthcare during Corona pandemic

In the richest country in the world, it’s an outrage to not guarantee healthcare for all — especially during a pandemic.#MedicareForAll NOW. https://t.co/8XEUp0TkXK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 25, 2020