US: Ilhan Omar’s tweet on healthcare during Corona pandemic
SHAFAQNA- In the richest country in the world, it’s an outrage to not guarantee healthcare for all — especially during a pandemic.
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 25, 2020
