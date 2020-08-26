OneShiaOneMessage/ He is a Hindu Zaakir from Tharparkar

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

يا وَجيهاً عِنْدَ اللهِ اِشْفَعْ لَنا عِنْدَ اللهِ، O' Intimate of Allah, Stands by us when Allah sits in Judgment over us. pic.twitter.com/h7g50G0KRe — ShiaⒺAliع (@kassamally) August 25, 2020

Meet Ravi Shankar Khatri! He is a Hindu Zaakir from Tharparkar. He was a govt employee & spent all his money he got after his retirement on the construction of Imambargah in Chhachro, Tharparkar. He recites Majlis-e-Azza on 10th Moharram.#HinduHussaini #Muharram #HussainSabKa pic.twitter.com/KnVxVdUzuX — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) August 25, 2020