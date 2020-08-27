Did Imam Hussain (A.S) rise up only for opposing a corrupt ruler like Yazid?

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Imam Hussain (A.S), just as he has himself mentioned, did not initiate his great revolution for something useless or to project his own image. Imam Hussain (A.S) movement is for the people to be set free from corruption, subordination, lowliness, and ignorance.

Imam Hussain (A.S) movement is perceivable via two perspectives—both of which are acceptable. When put together, the two views show the extensive dimensions of this movement.

One perspective involves the appearance of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) action, which is a movement against a corrupt, deviated, suppressive and oppressive regime: Yazid’s Regime. But, at the heart of his action, there is a more important movement that the second perspective will lead to: the move against ignorance and humiliation of the mankind. Imam Hussain (A.S), along with all his ancestors, being the previous Imams or prophets, all carried the unique mission, i.e. to fight ignorance and save people from going astray. This fact is acknowledged by Imam Sadiq (A.S) in his Ziarat (Visiting) on Arbaeen. According to his Ziarat, rescuing people from ignorance has been the main philosophy behind the tragedy of Karbala.

The main feature of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) establishment was that instead of relying on oppression, it relied on justice. Instead of relying on paganism and division of human thought, it relied on monotheism and focused on worshipping God. Instead of ignorance, it relied on knowledge and wisdom. Instead of promoting revengeful behavior among the people, it relied on kindness, compassion, the establishment of friendly relations, and tolerance. Fifty years after [the passing away of the prophet (PBUH)], everything changed. The name of Islam remained; the word ‘Islam’ persisted; however, in reality, true Islam was no longer practiced. Instead of fraternity and equality, discrimination, division and separation reigned. Instead of wisdom, ignorance ruled.

Looking at the surface of the events, Imam Hussain (A.S) uprising was against the corrupt and unpopular regime of Yazid. However, beneath the surface, it is an uprising for the sake of Islamic values, understanding, faith, and dignity.

Imam Hussain (A.S) movement is for the people to be set free from corruption, subordination, lowliness, and ignorance. It was for this reason that when Imam Hussain (A.S) left Medina, in a message to his brother Muhammad Ibn Hanafiah, and in reality a message to the history, he wrote: I am not rising out of selfishness, or lust for power, nor to cause mayhem or pain. I rise looking for the correction in my grandfather’s ummah. I see that things have changed in the society that the prophet left. It is going towards the wrong direction, towards corruption. It is against the direction coveted by Islam and the prophet (PBUH) had preached.

Imam Hussain (A.S) knew what would his silence his endorsement and his indifference would do to Islam if he did not take any action.

Sources:

The Life of Imam Hussain (A.S) Research and Analysis, Baqir Sharif al-Qurashi

The truth about Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Revolt, Murtadha Mutahhari

The Revolution of Imam Husayn, Mansour Leghaei