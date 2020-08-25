New Exeter Ahlulbayt Society launched

Sahafaqna – An Ahlulbayt Society has started in Exeter and is a part of the Islamic Society there.

Shafaqna was informed that this society was formed in the South West of England in an area with a very low Shia Muslim density. The society primarily focuses on understanding the teachings of Islam through the Quran, Prophet Mohammad and the Ahlul Bayt. Their social media pages below portray the message of the AhlulBayt. Exeter has a small number of Shia Muslims, so we hope this can be a source to provide a space for Shia Muslim students and other Shia Muslims in this area inshallah. Some quotes posted on their social media for Muharram can be seen below.

Find Ahlulbayt Society

on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/exeter.ahlulbayt.society

on Instagram: @exeterabsoc