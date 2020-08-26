Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 08:25 |ID: 165042 | Print

Bahraini Shia cleric is sentenced to jail for one year

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain‘s Supreme Court sentenced Sheikh Abdul Mohsen Mullah Atiyah Al-Jamri, a Shia cleric, to one year in prison for giving a religious speech earlier this year.

Al-Khalifa regime officials have always persecuted the country’s Shia clerics for their speeches. The regime insults the clerics for speaking of Yazid bin Mu’awiyah, the assassin of Imam Hussain (AS), and for pointing to other historical figures who according to them are individuals respected by a nation.

The persecution and imprisonment of Shia clerics is part of the Bahraini regime’s efforts to impose restrictions on Shia Muslims and their rituals, which make up the majority of the country’s population.

