Qasim Ibn Hasan a.s

SHAFAQNA-

The Adolescent Warrior Who Sacrificed His Life In Defense Of Religion

Among the famed warriors of Imam Husain (a.s) whose names would remain alive till the end of the world is the son of our second Imam, Hasan (a.s), Qasim Ibn Hasan. According to traditions he had not even reached the age of maturity. As regards his age, most reports say that he was hardly thirteen years old.

This brave and valiant youth was considered a souvenir of his father, Imam Hasan (a.s) and he had come to Kerbala with his uncle, Imam Husain (a.s).

When on the day of Ashura he saw that the youths of Bani Hashim had brought the last remains of Ali Akbar from the field and kept them near the tent, he lost all interest in the life of this world. Then he saw that the tragedy of the young son had changed the color of Imam’s face and he became restless.

Qasim Ibn Hasan had inherited bravery, intelligence, understanding, presence of mind and capability from his ancestors like the Prophet and Ali (a.s). He decided to give up this world and begged his uncle to permit him to go to

the battlefield. Imam Husain (a.s) was very fond of the orphan son of his brother and therefore he was not agreeable to send him against the teeming army of the foes. But when he saw that the young man was stubborn on his request and also dying for a battle, he allowed him. Though he accorded the permission, the uncle and nephew embraced each other and wept so intensely that they both became unconscious, because the Imam knew that permission meant martyrdom. Now Qasim would not return alive.

The enemies were also present in such a condition that leaving aside the family of the Prophet they preferred the Kingdom of Yazid Ibn Muawiyah and were prepared to live a life of degradation while for the Ahle Bayt, death with dignity was better than a life of degradation. Therefore, the only option was to continue the battle till one achieved martyrdom. This was the custom of the descendants of the Prophet.

Qasim, who had just stepped into adolescence took the permission of his uncle and arrived to confront the rival army. He recited the war song: May be you do not know me. I am the son of Hasan and a grandson of the Messenger of Allah (s.a.w.s.). This is my uncle Husain who is surrounded like a prisoner among them. May Allah not bestow His mercy on these wretched people.”

After that Qasim launched a ferocious attack and slew the warriors with his swift sword strokes. Hamid Ibn Muslim who was appointed by Yazid to record the events of this battle says, “I saw a young boy whose face shone like a full moon. He was dressed in a shirt and trouser and wore sandals, one of whose straps was broken. This boy was

coming towards me. If I am not mistaken the strap of the left sandal was broken.”

“Umar Ibn Saad al-Azdi said to me, ‘Let me attack him.’ I said, ‘Glory be to God, what do you want to do that for? Leave him. While even one of the family of al-Husain remains, he will be enough to take vengeance on you for his (death).’ But he insisted, ‘By God, let me attack him.’ So he rushed against him and did not turn back until he had struck his head with his sword and split it into two. The young lad fell face downwards calling out, ‘O Uncle!’”

At this Husain (a.s) appeared like a hawk and launched into attack like a raging lion and struck Umar Ibn Saad with his sword. That man tried to fend off the blow with his arm but his arm was cut off from the elbow. Then he carried his martyred nephew to the tents and laid him besides Ali Akbar and other martyrs.[1]

By his loyalty and sacrifice, Qasim Ibn Hasan opened a new chapter in the history of Islam that mentions the personality, valor and bravery of the youths of the family of the Prophet.

[1] Al-Irshad, Shaykh Mufid