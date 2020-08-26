Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 06:00 |ID: 165085 | Print

Israeli delegation to visit UAE with US officials next week

SHAFAQNA- An Israeli delegation will visit the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

In a video statement on Tuesday, Netanyahu said White House senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, US Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and other US officials will travel together to the UAE with an Israeli delegation led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, AlJazeera reported.

