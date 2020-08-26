Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 06:17 |ID: 165089 | Print

Iran, Turkey, Russia reaffirm commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity

SHAFAQNA-Turkey, Russia and Iran emphasized their commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria in a joint statement Tuesday.

In the statement, the three guarantor countries underlined that they were determined to fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stand against separatist agendas aimed at undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

They agreed to “continue cooperation in order to ultimately eliminate Daesh/ISIL, the Al-Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda or Daesh/ISIL and other terrorist groups as designated by the UN Security Council while ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian law”, AA reported.

