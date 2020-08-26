https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/un-5.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-26 06:32:072020-08-26 06:32:07UNSC rejects US demand to restore sanctions on Iran
UNSC rejects US demand to restore sanctions on Iran
SHAFAQNA- UNSC rejected US demand to restore sanctions on Iran.
The president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has said it was “not in position to take further action” on a bid by the United States to trigger “snapback” sanctions against Iran.
Indonesia’s UN Ambassador made the remark on Tuesday while responding to a question from Russia and China during a council meeting on the Middle East.
