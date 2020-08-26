Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 06:32 |ID: 165093 | Print

UNSC rejects US demand to restore sanctions on Iran

SHAFAQNA- UNSC rejected US demand to restore sanctions on Iran.

The president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has said it was “not in position to take further action” on a bid by the United States to trigger “snapback” sanctions against Iran.

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador made the remark on Tuesday while responding to a question from Russia and China during a council meeting on the Middle East.

