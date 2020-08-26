Butcher of Bosnia appeals genocide conviction

SHAFAQNA-Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic returned to the United Nations court in The Hague on Tuesday to appeal his conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity.

The two-day hearing in The Hague was delayed several times after Mladic, dubbed as “Butcher of Bosnia” needed an operation to remove a benign polyp on his colon and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mladic was sentenced to life behind bars in November 2017 for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s worst bloodshed since World War II, where Serbian troops under his command slaughtered almost 8,000 Muslim men and boys. He has denied the 11 counts, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity, allegedly committed during the 1992-1995 war that killed 100,000 and displaced 2.2 million as ethnic rivalries tore Yugoslavia apart, Daily Sabah reported.