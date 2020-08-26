Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 11:40 |ID: 165102 | Print

Video: The peaceful leader vs brutal war-mongers

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Shaykh Mohammad al-Hilli narrates a story about Ashura:

You might also like
Special Majalis for those with hearing impairment in India
Muharram Mourning ceremonie in Moscow
Photos: Mourning ceremony of Saudi Shia Muslims in accordance with health protocols
New York Drive-in Majlis for Imam Hussain (A.S)
OneShiaOneMessage/ He is a Hindu Zaakir from Tharparkar
OneShiaOneMessage/Labbayk Ya Hussain (A.S)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *