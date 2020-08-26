Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 19:53 |ID: 165117 | Print

🔴 Live: ICEL mourning ceremony, 7th night of Muharram

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of England online mourning programme, entitled as “Ashura in today’s mirror”, on 7th night of Muharram 2020.

You might also like
Online programmes to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer
Shia Islamic Centers in Europe and North America + Ramadan programs & contact info
Joe Biden tweet on Muharram
Video: ICEL programs on day 28 of Ramadan 2020
Islamic Center of England hosts the Unity of Ummah conference
Photos:First Muharram mourning night in Tehran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *