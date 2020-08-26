https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/b6682bcb-1a78-45c2-b96d-27d42dffbe32.jpg 667 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-26 18:00:532020-08-26 17:44:39🔴 Live: Islamic Centre of Hamburg mourning ceremony, 7th night of Muharram
SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of Hamburg online mourning programme, on 7th night of Muharram 2020.
https://youtu.be/7B56fZ1H2ek
