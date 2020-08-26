Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 18:00 |ID: 165119 | Print

🔴 Live: Islamic Centre of Hamburg mourning ceremony, 7th night of Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of Hamburg online mourning programme, on 7th night of Muharram 2020.

https://youtu.be/7B56fZ1H2ek

