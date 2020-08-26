Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 20:30 |ID: 165122 | Print

🔴 Live: Alulbayt Foundation mourning ceremony, 7th night of Muharram

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Alulbayt Foundation mourning ceremony in London, 7th night of Muharram 2020.

You might also like
Ayatollah Khamenei: "Insight is needed more than anything else"
Today: Live discussion on “The Blessings of Wilayah”
Video: Islamic Centre of Hamburg mourning ceremony, 4th night of Muharram
Video: Hyderi Islamic Centre ladies only programme, Day 6 of Muharram
July 4th: Virtual conference on "Living and shaping the new norm: From social distance to social justice"
Today: Online program to celebrate Eid Al-Mubahila
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *