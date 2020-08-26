Can Dua Al-Faraj be recited in Qonoot? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about reciting Dua Al-Faraj (Elahi Adhumal Bala).

Question: Can Dua Al-Faraj be recited in Qonoot of Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: There is no problem to recite the mentioned Dua as far as it is addressed to God. But the rest that it is not addressed to God is not allowed and causes the Salaat to be invalidated.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA