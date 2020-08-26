What did Imam Hassan (AS) say about the event of Karbala?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day Imam Hussain (AS) went to see his elder brother, the second Shia Imam, Hassan ibn Ali (AS) and when he saw his brother he started crying. Imam Hassan (AS) asked: O’ my brother, what are you crying for? Imam Hussain (AS) replied: I cry because of the cruelty afflicted on you. Imam Hassan (AS) said: In my case, the cruelty which will be afflicted on me is that I will be killed through poisoning. But, O’ Aba Abdillah, no one will have the day like the day you will have, the day when thirty thousand will surround you and claim that they are from the Ummah of our Grandfather, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), and they block the religion on themselves.

They all prepare and collaborate with your killing and spilling your blood, and to disrespect you, and take your family as prisoners, and loot your property. And when they commit such cruelty, Allah (SWT) will send down Divine Curse to Bani Umayyah, and blood and ash will be poured from the sky on the people, and everything will be weeping for you and your maltreatment, even the wild animals in the fields, fish in the seas, and all the creatures of the earth and the sky will cry for all the maltreatment inflicted on you [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 45, Page 218.