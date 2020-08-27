Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 07:55 |ID: 165163 | Print

Video: IMAM at home, 7th of Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Imam Mahdi (AJ) Association of Marjaiat represents an online programme entitled: “IMAM at home”.

Here is the lecture of Seyyed Muntadher Aljabery about “Attentiveness to the Call of God” on 7th of Muharram 2020

