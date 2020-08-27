Video: IMAM at home, 7th of Muharram

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/6c074dc1-d99f-4e0b-87c5-43b17c26d72e.jpg 916 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-27 07:55:212020-08-26 22:56:56Video: IMAM at home, 7th of Muharram
SHAFAQNA- Imam Mahdi (AJ) Association of Marjaiat represents an online programme entitled: “IMAM at home”.
Here is the lecture of Seyyed Muntadher Aljabery about “Attentiveness to the Call of God” on 7th of Muharram 2020.
