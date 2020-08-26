Protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin-USA following the police shooting of another black man

SHAFAQNA – According to abc NEWS, Protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake continued for a third night Tuesday (25 August 2020) into Wednesday as police deployed tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets upon protesters and erected a fence around the Kenosha County Courthouse. At least three people were shot and one person was killed during the protests overnight, according to Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

Cell phone video taken by a witness Sunday (23 Aug. 2020) showed three officers following Jacob Blake around his SUV and at least one of them is seen shooting Blake multiple times in the back as he opened the driver’s side door and entered the vehicle, where his three young children were still inside.

Source: abc NEWS