Why is it emphasized to perform Sijdah on a Torbah? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Sijdah on a Torbah.

Question: Why must a torbah be used when performing Sijdah (prostration in Salaat)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: In Salaat, Sijdah must be performed on the earth, or whatever has come out of the earth, and it must not be edible or wearable. And in today’s life, because the houses, the Mosques, and the halls are covered with carpets and similar to them which performing Sijdah on them is not correct; therefore, Torbah is used for performing Sijdah which is made of soil. And also, the position of Sijdah must be clean, and adhering to this condition is easier when using Torbah. Of course performing Sijdah on Torbah of Imam Hussain (AS) is better than all.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA