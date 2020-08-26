Saudi Arabia: Shia Muslims mourn in front of Qatif mosques

SHAFAQNA- Despite threats from Saudi officials, Shia Muslims of Qatif mourn in front of mosques of the city.

There have been threats from the Al-Saud regime not to hold the Ashura commemoration rituals of Imam Hussain (AS). Despite these threats, hundreds of Shia Muslims of the city of Qatif, held mourning rituals in front of the mosques and in streets of Qatif.

The organizers of the commemoration asked Hussaini mourners to maintain the necessary social distance and to wear masks. These measures were taken to prevent the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19).

Hussaini mourners attended the sermons of the preachers of the mosques. The preachers spoke about the intellectual, cultural and social aspects of Ashura.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials have threatened the people of Qatif and Al-Ahsa provinces. These threats are regarding the mourning rituals for Imam Hussain (A.S).

Saudi Arabia officials have warned the people of these provinces that they do not have the right to install Ashura posters in the streets and mosques, and that their mourning voices should not be heard through loudspeakers. These restrictions is a disrespect to the religious freedoms of the people.

Security officials also sent a delegation to one of Qatif’s mosques to prevent the ceremony taking place. This designated official has made some people write a commitment statement. These were the people who distribute the fundraising box and ready-to-eat food among the Husseiniya. This statement of commitment they were asked to write has 15 clauses.

This news is published by Shia News Agency and translated by Shafaqna English.