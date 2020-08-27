Shia mourning ceremonies in Kashmir amid the adherence to hygienic measures + Video

SHAFAQNA- Muharram ceremonies like in previous years, are held in different parts of the world, including Kashmir while Shia Muslims observance and adhere to the hygienic standards set in the shadow of the Corona virus. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a different holding of the mourning ceremonies this year. Shia Muslims around the world hold mourning and commemoration ceremonies to express their love and devotion to the holy family of the Prophet (PBUH).

According to Shafaqna quoting Shia News, the Shia Muslims of the Zadibal region of the Kashmir Valley, like other Shia Muslims in the world, held the commemoration ceremony of the third night of Muharram. However the mourning ceremony on the third night of Muharram this year, was limited due to the spread of the corona virus (Covid-19). Similar ceremonies have been held in other cities of Kashmir, including a ceremony in Srinagar, the largest city in Jammu and Kashmir, India.