Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq: Closing Hazrat Zahra Mosque is a clear violation of religious values ​​and rituals

SHAFAQNA- The Deputy Secretary General of the National Islamic Society of Al-Wefaq in Bahrain called the closure of the Hazrat Zahra (A.S) Mosque in the city of Hamad and the restriction of Shia Muslims to hold mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussain (A.S) a clear violation of values, rituals and freedoms.

Sheikh Hussein al-Dihi wrote on Twitter: “The Bahraini regime’s confrontation with the rites and the ban on holding it under the pretext of the Corona epidemic exposes the severity of the anti- tribal disease that the regime and its officials suffer from.”

He continued: “Prohibiting mosques from their religious duties is a violation against them, and no regime can close mosques, either temporarily or permanently, because the duty of mosques is always to serve the Sharia, and the Bahraini regime’s violation of Hazrat Zahra Mosque is a blatant and shameful violation to the religious duty of these mosques.”

Pointing out that the Shia Muslims of Bahrain, young and old, have strong beliefs that the regime cannot shake their beliefs, Sheikh Dihi reiterated that the religious affairs of the Shia sect are independent and there is no room for discussion. The Bahraini regime’s blind actions to close mosques are a violation of natural rights and a clear expropriation of the freedom of religious rites, which is legally guaranteed.

At the beginning of Muharram, the Bahraini regime closed the Shia mosque in the city of Hamad under the pretext of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus to the mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English