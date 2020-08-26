Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 15:13 |ID: 165229 | Print

Flash floods in Afghanistan kill at least 45 people

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-At least 45 people have been killed after flash floods hit Afghanistan’s eastern Parwan province.

Abdul Khalil, head of the regional public hospital in the provincial capital Charikar, told Anadolu Agency that at least 45 bodies and over 80 injured people have been brought from various parts of the province.

The death toll is likely to rise as many people are believed to be trapped under debris of fallen houses in the remote parts of the province. Most of the victims are women and children, according to AA.

 

You might also like
Iran: Int'l community is responsible to alleviate sufferings of the refugees
Afghanistan: Magnetic mine blast leaves one dead, two injured
Iran's medical aid delivered to Afghan Health Ministry
Daesh claims responsibility for attacks on presidential inauguration in Afghanistan
Massive car bomb in Kabul, Over 70 dead and 350 injured
US could cut aid to Pakistan, wants more help in fighting Taliban – Tillerson
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *