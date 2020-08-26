Flash floods in Afghanistan kill at least 45 people

SHAFAQNA-At least 45 people have been killed after flash floods hit Afghanistan’s eastern Parwan province.

Abdul Khalil, head of the regional public hospital in the provincial capital Charikar, told Anadolu Agency that at least 45 bodies and over 80 injured people have been brought from various parts of the province.

The death toll is likely to rise as many people are believed to be trapped under debris of fallen houses in the remote parts of the province. Most of the victims are women and children, according to AA.