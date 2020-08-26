Two shot dead in US anti-racism demonstrations

SHAFAQNA- Two people were killed and one was injured during anti-racism protests in the Midwestern US state of Wisconsin late Tuesday.

Police in the city of Kenosha said in a statement Wednesday that they responded to report of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims around 11.45 p.m. (0445GMT).

The move comes after Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times in an incident that has triggered widespread outrage and made Kenosha the latest flashpoint of the US’ continued struggle with racial injustice and police shootings of African-Americans, AA reported.