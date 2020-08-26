Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 16:03 |ID: 165237 | Print

Two shot dead in US anti-racism demonstrations

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Two people were killed and one was injured during anti-racism protests in the Midwestern US state of Wisconsin late Tuesday.

Police in the city of Kenosha said in a statement Wednesday that they responded to report of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims around 11.45 p.m. (0445GMT).

The move comes after Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times in an incident that has triggered widespread outrage and made Kenosha the latest flashpoint of the US’ continued struggle with racial injustice and police shootings of African-Americans, AA reported.

 

You might also like
Suspected hate crimes during Ramadan worry US Muslims
Daesh terrorists riot and escape from SDF-controlled jail in Syria
US Muslims collect thousands of dollars for detained migrants
Hunger strike in New York city to denounce killing of Shia Muslims in Pakistan
Video: Syrian Kurdish children see off the leaving US troops with stone
Ayatolah Khamenei: "The American elite should be ashamed of having such a president.”
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *