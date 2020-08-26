Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 17:12 |ID: 165246 | Print

Christchurch gunman refuses to speak at sentencing hearing

SHAFAQNA- The terrorist who attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand – killing dozens of Muslim worshippers at prayer – refused to speak at his own sentencing, according to AA.

When white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, 29, was asked whether he would make his defense submission before the court after all victims had finished their “impact statement”, he replied “no”, local news portal stuff.co.nz reported.

