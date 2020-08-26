Muharram mourning programs in Ottawa

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Imam Hussein (AS) Cultural Center in Ottawa, Canada, is hosting Muharram mourning programs

The center has been hosting the programs since August 20.

The programs are broadcast live via live.imamhossein.ca from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The program on the day of Ashura will start at 11 a.m.

Special program for children from 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m., Ashura supplication at 8:20, Ashura story for teenagers at 8:40, speeches from 8:40 to 9:30 and elegy recitations on the occasion are different parts of the programs.

Nasser Mahdavi, Mohammadreza Ardahali and Hojat-ol-Islam Naser Naqavian are the experts who deliver speeches at the programs.

The programs of the center will continue until August 30.