Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 19:53 |ID: 165300 | Print

Muharram mourning rituals in Georgia

/0 Comments/in , , /by
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Mourning rituals marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions have been organized in Georgia.

According to the Iranian Cultural Center in the country, Shia Muslims in different parts of the country attend the programs, organized in mosques, religious centers and other places.

Recitation of elegies, delivering speeches, and beating chests in mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) are parts of the programs.

They will continue until the Day of Ashura, which falls on Sunday.

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the Sayyid-ul-Shuhada (master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar (began Friday).

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Moaweya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.

Muslims constitute some 11 percent of the population of Georgia, a mostly Eastern Orthodox Christian country.

 

You might also like
MUHARRAM SERIES – The regime of Mu’awiyah
Iraq: Security measures intensified for Muharram
Passion Play, Sahra Rud, Ashura, Muharram ‘Passion Play’ in Sahra Rud: Iran’s largest field
Shia scholars Statement by 20 Saudi Shia scholars on holding Muharram mourning ceremonies amid Corona
Photos: The atmosphere of Ahvaz Bazaar during Muharram
Video: Mourning rituals for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) in Russia’s Samara+Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *