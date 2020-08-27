Butcher of Bosnia personally led Bosnian genocide, prosecutors say

SHAFAQNA- Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic personally oversaw the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys, prosecutors said.

Mladic, 78, is appealing against his 2017 conviction and life sentence by a tribunal in The Hague for genocide over the massacre and for crimes against humanity and war crimes throughout the 1992-95 Bosnian war.

“Mladic was in charge of the Srebrenica operation, Srebrenica was Mladic’s operation. And the chamber was right to conclude that he was responsible for these crimes,” prosecutor Lauren Baig told the court.

“He used the forces under his command to execute thousands of men and boys,” she added, describing the slaughter as being on “a scale not seen on European soil since the Second World War.”

The Bosnian Serb general was “personally overseeing” the operation to take Srebrenica, the prosecution said, FRANCE24 reported.

Mladic was captured in 2011 after years on the run, and convicted following a three-year trial.