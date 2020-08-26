Photos: Confrontation of killer of worshipers of Christchurch Mosque in New Zealand with families of victims

SHAFAQNA- Brenton Tarrant, 29, pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of committing a terrorist act in connection with the massacre at Al Noor and Linwood Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The court allowed some of the victims’ families to appear in court for four days to watch the trial closely.

This news is originally published by Shia News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English