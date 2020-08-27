Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 09:29 |ID: 165392 | Print

South Africa: Massive fire break out in 139 years old Durban Mosque

SHAFAQNA- A huge fire has broken out in historic Durban Mosque in South Africa.

Faisal Suliman, chairman of the South African Muslim Network, said it was believed to have started in one of seven staff flats located above the Mosque and may have been caused by an electrical fault. “It’s presumed to have been accidental, and not to have been any foul play,” Suliman told AFP news agency.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control in about two hours. The Mosque is a landmark of central Durban and a well-attended house of worship. As well as hosting Friday prayers, it has been visited by prominent figures including anti-apartheid figure Nelson Mandela, British singer Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, and boxing legend Muhammad Ali,  according to AlJazeera.

