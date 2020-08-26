https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/B89E7BC7-431A-4AE1-AA23-5193E07151E7.jpeg 801 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-26 22:00:482020-08-26 22:24:54Photos: Ayatollah Khamenei attends Imam Hussain (A.S) mourning ceremony in accordance with health protocols
Photos: Ayatollah Khamenei attends Imam Hussain (A.S) mourning ceremony in accordance with health protocols
SHAFAQNA- A mourning ceremony was held on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his faithful companions on the seventh night of Muharram in the presence of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme leader, and in accordance with health protocols.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
