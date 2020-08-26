Date :Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 | Time : 22:00 |ID: 165393 | Print

Photos: Ayatollah Khamenei attends Imam Hussain (A.S) mourning ceremony in accordance with health protocols

SHAFAQNA- A mourning ceremony was held on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his faithful companions on the seventh night of Muharram in the presence of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme leader, and in accordance with health protocols.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

