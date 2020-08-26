Ammar Hakim condemned establishment of Israeli virtual embassy in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, reacted today (Wednesday) on his Twitter page to a claim by the Arabic-speaking spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry regarding the establishment of a virtual embassy in Iraq.

He tweeted: “We condemn the media and provocative efforts of the Zionist regime in announcing the establishment of its virtual embassy in Iraq.”

“We emphasize our firm and fundamental position, which is the same position of the Iraqi people and government regarding the issue of Al-Quds and the Palestinian people in the need for the full realization of their rights,” Ammar al-Hakim added.

Recently, Hassan Kaabia, Deputy Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman for Arab Media, had claimed that the regime’s “virtual embassy” has been opened in Iraq and has expressed hope that Iraq would compromise with Israel.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English