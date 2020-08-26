What are the results of investigation into the Beirut blast? 3 general results achieved

SHAFQANA- The investigation related to the explosion of the port of Beirut, which was initially accepted by the intelligence branch in cooperation with the FBI, has led to 3 results.

According to Lebanese Al-Joumhouria Newspaper, the results obtained include the followings: first, that there was no Israeli attack, either from the sea or from the air, and second, that Hezbollah did not have any arms shipments in the port.

Al-Joumhouria added: “But the third result is that this explosion was the result of high heat generated by a spark that caused by the welding process and led to an explosion that has gradually peaked due to the presence of high explosives inside the warehouse, including nitrate, thinner and other incendiary materials.”

According to the newspaper, the sources predict that the case will take at least a year to issue an indictment.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English