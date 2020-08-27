Global Coronavirus cases pass 24 million

SHAFAQNA-The global Coronavirus cases passed 24 million on Wednesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from the virus exceeded to 821,650, with recoveries topping 15.62 million, the data showed.

The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 5.8 million infections, while the death toll is nearing 180,000. The country has registered more than 2 million recoveries to date, AA reported.