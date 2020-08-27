Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 07:07 |ID: 165453 | Print

Global Coronavirus cases pass 24 million

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The global Coronavirus cases passed 24 million on Wednesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from the virus exceeded to 821,650, with recoveries topping 15.62 million, the data showed.

The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 5.8 million infections, while the death toll is nearing 180,000. The country has registered more than 2 million recoveries to date, AA reported.

 

You might also like
Eid Al-Fitr prayers to be held all across Iran
Rouhani: Iran passing Coronavirus' peak
What staying at home means for palestinians
WHO reports record single day rise in global Covid-19 cases for second day in a row
Iran’s efforts to overcome Coronavirus affected by US sanctions + Video
Muslims charities worldwide help those in need during Coronavirus outbreak
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *