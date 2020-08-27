https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/covid-1.jpg 157 321 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-27 07:07:472020-08-27 07:07:47Global Coronavirus cases pass 24 million
Global Coronavirus cases pass 24 million
SHAFAQNA-The global Coronavirus cases passed 24 million on Wednesday, according to a running tally by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.
The death toll from the virus exceeded to 821,650, with recoveries topping 15.62 million, the data showed.
The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 5.8 million infections, while the death toll is nearing 180,000. The country has registered more than 2 million recoveries to date, AA reported.
