UNHCR slams killing, suicide in Kenyan refugee camp

SHAFAQNA-The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday condemned killing, and suicide in one of Kenya’s refugee camps.

“The UN Refugee Agency is deeply saddened by the recent tragic loss of two refugee lives in two separate incidents in Kakuma refugee camp, Kenya,” it said in a statement.

A refugee was killed and another one wounded during a burglary incident in Kakuma refugee camp 1, block 5, according to the UN agency.

“We are also deeply disheartened by the apparent suicide of an asylum-seeker who took his own life a few days after his arrival in the camp on 18 August,” the UNHCR said.

The deceased person, it said, was under mandatory coronavirus quarantine in the Kakuma Reception Centre, AA reported.