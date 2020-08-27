Christchurch mosque shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

SHAFAQNA- A self-confessed white supremacist ,who killed 51 Muslims as they prayed at two mosques in Christchurch, has been sentenced to life in prison without the parole.

In delivering the sentence, High Court Judge Cameron Mander said on Thursday that a finite term was insufficient for such a crime and that Tarrant had shown no remorse.

“Your crimes are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment and denunciation,” Mander said.

“As far as I can discern, you are empty of any empathy for your victims.”

The killer had been representing himself and said through a lawyer in court on Thursday that he did not oppose the sentence. Dressed in grey prison clothes and surrounded by guards, Tarrant did not react to the sentence, AlJazeera reported.